Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:04 24.10.2025

Dutch PM believes Parliament would agree on issue of long-range weapons for Ukraine

Dutch PM believes Parliament would agree on issue of long-range weapons for Ukraine
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Netherlands is doing everything possible to support Ukraine, and the Dutch Parliament would agree on the issue of long-range weapons, country's Prime Minister Dick Schoof has said.

During a press conference of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing in London he reiterated that this is not a war somewhere far away, it is a war nearby. Having said that, he believed that the Netherlands is doing everything it can to support Ukraine, no matter what it costs, and that even on the issue of long-range weapons; the Dutch Parliament would agree to support the relevant proposal in the Dutch Parliament, Schoof said.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Netherlands has already provided more than EUR 4 billion in aid to Ukraine.

