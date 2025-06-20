While Putin busy sending Russian feet to invade other countries, he bringing Russians inside country to their knees economically – Sybiha

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Putin's cynical statements demonstrate complete disregard for U.S. peace efforts, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"While the United States and the rest of the world have called for an immediate end to the killing, Russia's top war criminal discusses plans to seize more Ukrainian territory and kill more Ukrainians," he said on the X social network on Friday.

"But, of all Putin's deranged statements today, one about the Russian soldier's foot stands out. In reality, wherever a Russian soldier sets foot, he brings along only death, destruction, and devastation," Sybiha said.

According to the minister, Putin does not care about Russian soldiers or their legs torn off by Ukrainian drones. "He is a mass murderer of his own people. He already disposed one million Russian soldiers in a senseless bloodbath in Ukraine without achieving a single strategic goal. One million soldiers. Two million feet," he said.

At the same time, the minister noted that while Putin is "is busy sending Russian feet to invade other countries, he is bringing Russians inside the country to their knees economically."

"His cynical statements serve only one purpose: to divert public attention away from the complete failure of his quarter-century rule. It has brought Russia into the shameful club of rogue regimes like North Korea and Iran, international isolation, and endless economic stagnation, which will only worsen," the post reads.

Sybiha said the only way to force Russia to peace is to deprive it of its sense of impunity.

"Increase support for Ukraine's defense and hit the Russian economy hard with devastating sanctions. Designate Russia as a terrorist state. Isolate it fully. Bring Moscow back to its senses," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.