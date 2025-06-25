Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:24 25.06.2025

Next EU sanctions to harm Putin's military budget – Sybiha

1 min read
Next EU sanctions to harm Putin's military budget – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a meeting with European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, the results of which the minister wrote about on the X platform on Tuesday.

“We also discussed the need to advance Ukraine's EU accession. I emphasized that Ukraine met all of the requirements to open the first negotiation cluster, and that one country obstructing the process is unacceptable,” Sybiha reported on X.

The interlocutors also touched upon the issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU. Andriy Sybiha stressed that Ukraine had fulfilled all the requirements for opening the first negotiation cluster, and that the fact that one country is obstructing this process is unacceptable.

Tags: #sybiha #kallas

MORE ABOUT

20:57 20.06.2025
While Putin busy sending Russian feet to invade other countries, he bringing Russians inside country to their knees economically – Sybiha

While Putin busy sending Russian feet to invade other countries, he bringing Russians inside country to their knees economically – Sybiha

20:02 19.06.2025
Putin pretends to offer his services in ending war in Middle East while refusing to end his own in Ukraine – Sybiha

Putin pretends to offer his services in ending war in Middle East while refusing to end his own in Ukraine – Sybiha

12:46 19.06.2025
Sybiha: Exactly 100 days of Russian manipulations, missed opportunities to end war

Sybiha: Exactly 100 days of Russian manipulations, missed opportunities to end war

18:29 16.06.2025
Sybiha calls for creation of effective instruments for compliance with Geneva Protocol on prohibition of chemical and bacteriological weapons

Sybiha calls for creation of effective instruments for compliance with Geneva Protocol on prohibition of chemical and bacteriological weapons

14:14 13.06.2025
Sybiha invites head of Chilean MFA to visit Ukraine

Sybiha invites head of Chilean MFA to visit Ukraine

12:28 13.06.2025
Sybiha calls for preventing escalation in Middle East, recalls that Iran supplies weapons to Russia

Sybiha calls for preventing escalation in Middle East, recalls that Iran supplies weapons to Russia

10:00 13.06.2025
Sybiha and Tajani discuss preparations for Conference on Ukraine Recovery in Rome – MFA

Sybiha and Tajani discuss preparations for Conference on Ukraine Recovery in Rome – MFA

16:34 12.06.2025
Sybiha: Exactly 100 days after Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire, Russia continues to reject US proposal

Sybiha: Exactly 100 days after Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire, Russia continues to reject US proposal

14:36 10.06.2025
Lithuanian FM, Sybiha visit Kherson

Lithuanian FM, Sybiha visit Kherson

13:35 10.06.2025
Sybiha to visit Rome for Weimar+ meeting

Sybiha to visit Rome for Weimar+ meeting

HOT NEWS

HACC postpones selection of preventive measure for Chernyshov to June 26

Final version of statute of Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine published

White House unofficially confirms Trump's intention to meet with Zelenskyy in person

Death toll of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region rises to 17, 200 injured – prosecutor's office

Maximum isolation of Russia, cap oil price to $30 per barrel are necessary to end war – Zelenskyy

LATEST

NATO plans to invest in Ukraine's military industry – Rutte

HACC postpones selection of preventive measure for Chernyshov to June 26

Death toll from enemy attack on Dnipro increases to 18

Final version of statute of Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine published

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro

Zelenskyy has audience with King of Netherlands

White House unofficially confirms Trump's intention to meet with Zelenskyy in person

Death toll of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region rises to 17, 200 injured – prosecutor's office

Zelenskyy stresses importance of defense solidarity in Dutch parliament so that no one has to deal with Russia alone

Maximum isolation of Russia, cap oil price to $30 per barrel are necessary to end war – Zelenskyy

AD
AD