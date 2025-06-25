Next EU sanctions to harm Putin's military budget – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a meeting with European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, the results of which the minister wrote about on the X platform on Tuesday.

“We also discussed the need to advance Ukraine's EU accession. I emphasized that Ukraine met all of the requirements to open the first negotiation cluster, and that one country obstructing the process is unacceptable,” Sybiha reported on X.

