Sybiha announces new aid, investment packages after NATO-Ukraine Council

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

After the Ukraine-NATO Council at the ministerial level in The Hague, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced new aid packages from partners and investments.

On his Instagram page, the minister spoke about the results of the Ukraine-NATO Council. In particular, he said that he is ready to increase pressure on the Russian Federation.

"Support will continue, there will be new packages and investments - anti-aircraft weapons, shells, drones. The Russian Federation was and will be the main threat to Europe and NATO," he wrote.

Sybiha also emphasized that Ukraine seeks peace, while Russia blocks, and the first step towards peace should be a ceasefire. The participation of the United States in the security of Europe is critically important, he emphasized.

"Russia, Iran, and the DPRK are allies and we must counteract them together. The security of Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic are indivisible, the future of Ukraine is in NATO," Sybiha emphasized.

As reported, the NATO Summit is taking place in The Hague on June 24-25. The meeting is being chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Forum.