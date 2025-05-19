Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:25 19.05.2025

European Council President calls on Russia to agree to immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

1 min read
European Council President calls on Russia to agree to immediate ceasefire in Ukraine
Photo: https://x.com/antoniocostapm

Russia should agree to an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, European Council President Antonio Costa told an EU-UK summit on Monday.

“The ball is now in Russia’s court. Together we will intensify pressure on President Putin including through a new package of sanctions to bring him to the negotiation table. Russia must agree to an unconditional ceasefire,” he said at a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to him, the EU and the UK are united in achieving a comprehensive, long-term and fair agreement on Ukraine that guarantees its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Tags: #costa_antónio #summit

