Zelenskyy informs Rutte, Costa, and von der Leyen of negotiations results with USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy briefed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the Presidents of the European Council António Costa and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the negotiations with the United States.

“A good and productive meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, President of the European Council António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen,” he said on X Tuesday night.

The President briefed the leaders on the diplomatic situation. He said they discussed in detail their work with their American partners on steps to promote peace, guarantee security, and strengthen our resilience.

Zelenskyy also wrote that the PURL initiative and the reparations loan were touched upon. “Our positions have been aligned on all issues. We are acting in a coordinated and constructive manner. Thank you for the meeting and for your support!” he noted.

Rutte, in turn, positively approved of this meeting.

“Good discussions today with Zelenskyy and with EU leaders von der Leyen and the President of the European Council in support of further progress on the path to just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” he said on X.