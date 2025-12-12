We are ready to propose solutions – Costa on Ukraine's financial needs for 2026-27

Photo: https://x.com/antoniocostapm

EU Council President Antonio Costa, ahead of the European Council meeting to be held in Brussels on December 18-19 and following his previous contacts with country leaders, has assured that Ukraine's urgent financial needs for 2026-2027, in particular for its military and defense efforts, will be met - Europe is "ready to offer a solution."

"Preparing the upcoming #EUCO in my calls with leaders. Together, we have faced important meetings before - and we will face more. And we’re once again ready to deliver solutions," he wrote on the X social network on Friday.

According to him, during the preparatory phone calls with members of the European Council, "one message came out clearly: in October we committed to meeting Ukraine's financial needs for the next two years. Now we need to implement this commitment."

As reported with reference to the invitation letter to the leaders of the EU member states from the President of the European Council Costa, the issue of financing Ukraine will be among the highest priorities of the European Council meeting, which will be held in Brussels on December 18-19.