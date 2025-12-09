Costa invites European Council members to join session on Dec 18-19 to discuss support for Ukraine and European security

Photo: https://x.com/antoniocostapm

European Council President António Costa has convened the heads of state and government of the European Union member states for a meeting on December 18 and December 19, with aid to Ukraine as the first topic. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to speak.

“At next week's European Council, we will hold crucial discussions, with a priority focus on two issues: Ukraine and security on our continent; and the European Union’s multiannual financial framework for 2028-2034,” Costa said on X Tuesday.

His letter of invitation to EU leaders noted that the European Council meeting would begin with a discussion of Ukraine. “Recent developments highlight the need for urgent EU action. At the October European Council we committed to addressing Ukraine’s pressing financial needs for 2026-2027, including for its military and defence efforts. At our next meeting we have to decide, based on the ongoing preparatory work, how to implement that commitment. As I write this letter, diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine are ongoing. In this context, we will discuss how best to continue defending Europe’s interests and how to strengthen Ukraine’s negotiating position. An important part of that equation needs to be increased pressure on Russia,” Costa said in his letter.

The second issue he mentioned was the next Multiannual Financial Framework. “Intense work will be necessary to reach an agreement, by the end of 2026, on the next MFF and its financing. Keeping to this timetable is important. It will allow the Union to have the new funding programmes in place right from the start of 2028. It will also demonstrate that, in a world marked by unpredictability, the European Union is able to decide in a timely and prudent way when defining the budgetary foundations for its action,” the President of the European Council stressed.

Costa said the meeting would also review the implementation of previous decisions on European defence and security, aimed at strengthening Europe's defence readiness by 2030. “Recent events show that Russia and Belarus have intensified their hybrid campaign in Europe. This reminds us that we need to accelerate efforts on all strands towards our defence readiness,” he stressed.

The President of the European Council noted that the current geopolitical context underlines the importance of enhancing the EU's investment in peace, security, stability and prosperity.

“Given the progress some candidate countries have made in their accession paths, some may meet the necessary conditions to join the European Union in the not-too-distant future. The December European Council meeting will be a timely occasion for us to hold a discussion on the way forward,” he added.

Costa also expressed his desire to exchange views on the geo-economic situation and its implications for the EU's competitiveness. “It is important that we discuss the pressures, but also the opportunities, that arise in a world marked by rising geoeconomic competition and in which rules-based economic relations and traditional partnerships can no longer be taken for granted. How can the EU best defend itself from external economic and political pressures? How do we accelerate our agenda of trade diversification? How does the EU acquire the necessary degree of strategic autonomy for our economies to remain competitive? These are some of the questions that I would like to address at our December meeting, in the context of our ongoing discussions about the EU’s competitiveness agenda,” the President of the European Council wrote in his invitation.

According to him, the situation in the Middle East also requires the constant attention of member countries. “The adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 offers an opportunity to advance towards peace. The European Union has a role to play in contributing to the full implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, and in ensuring that this process remains on a path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution,” the EU council President said.

He stated that the meeting will start at 10:00 on Thursday 18 December with a traditional exchange of views with the President of the European Parliament. After that, they will hear from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We will then continue our work at 27. The participants will then continue their work in the 27-member state format.

At the same time, Costa noted that he would like to meet with the leadership of member states the day before, on Wednesday, December 17, at the EU-Western Balkans summit, which will begin at 18:00.

"But my main priority is to deliver on the important decisions that must be taken, namely on Ukraine financing. I look forward to seeing you in Brussels," he wrote.

As reported, the European Commission is preparing a legislative initiative that would allow frozen Russian assets to be used as a guarantee for a reparation loan to Ukraine. The issue is scheduled to be considered at the EU summit on December 18-19.