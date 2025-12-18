Peace is not cheap, it's priceless - Costa welcoming Zelenskyy to EC meeting

European Council President Antonio Costa has welcomed the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the European Council meeting.

Costa posted the corresponding question on his page on the X social network, accompanying his photo, in which he and the Ukrainian President are sitting at an oval table with other EU leaders.

"Peace is not cheap. It is priceless. Since the start of Russia’s aggression, the people of Ukraine have been paying the ultimate price for their freedom. Europe remains resolute in supporting them for as long as it takes," Costa said.