Facts
11:42 13.12.2025

Costa on ban on transfer of Russian assets: leaders have fulfilled their commitment to keep Russian assets frozen

President of the European Council António Costa stated that by adopting a decision to ban the transfer of assets of the Russian Central Bank, the European Union has fulfilled its commitment to keep Russian assets frozen.

He made the comment on Friday on his page on the social media platform X.

"In the October the European Council, EU leaders committed to keep Russian assets immobilised until Russia ends its war of aggression against Ukraine and compensates for the damage caused. Today we delivered on that commitment," the President of the European Council wrote.

Next step is securing Ukraine’s financial needs for 2026–27, he said.

