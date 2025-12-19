Nova Poshta reports possible delays in parcel delivery in western Odesa region

Photo: Nova Post

Due to temporary difficulties with transportation, the leader of express shipments in Ukraine, Nova Poshta from the Nova group, has reported possible delays in the delivery of parcels in the western part of Odessa region, the company said in a statement.

"The Nova Poshta team is doing everything possible to deliver the shipment as soon as possible," the telegram channel said on Friday.

The company added that the exact delivery time will be announced during the day.

Nova Poshta’s main activity is express delivery of documents, parcels and palletized oversized cargo.

The company is the leader in express delivery in Ukraine. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Vyacheslav Klymov.