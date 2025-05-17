General Staff: 145 combat clashes recorded over past day

Some 145 combat clashes were recorded over the past day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram in operational information on the Russian invasion as of 08:00 on Saturday.

"According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out one missile and 63 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used one missile and dropped 112 guided air bombs. In addition, they used 2,596 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 5,653 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 135 from multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff said.