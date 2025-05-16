Intelligence Agency on approval of 1,000 POWs each: We already working on lists of people

One of the important elements of the negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul was the agreement on the exchange of prisoners in the format of 1,000 for 1,000, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky said.

"Today, perhaps, one of the important elements of our negotiations is achieving the consent of the Russian side to return our citizens, our Ukrainians home. The Russian side agreed to carry out the exchange of 1,000 people. In the near future, and starting from today, we are working on the lists of those people who will be returned to their homeland," he said at a briefing in Istanbul.

The agency saud they have "normal experience of working with the Russian side" on this issue.

Skibitsky said "we will do everything to ensure that every citizen of Ukraine returns home." "Accordingly, we will continue our work with the Russian side," he added.