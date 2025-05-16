Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:28 16.05.2025

Starmer, Trump agree on positions after Russia-Ukraine talks

1 min read
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump held a conversation in which they agreed on a response to "Russia's unacceptable position" after talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on Friday.

"If Russia is unwilling to come to the negotiating table, Putin must pay the price. Speaking to the U.S. President, we are closely aligning our response to Russia's unacceptable position," Starmer said on the X social network.

