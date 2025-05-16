In Istanbul, Ukraine, Türkiye and USA discuss ways to achieve peace, release of POWs, return of children – President’s Office

The Ukrainian delegation, consisting of the head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, discussed with the delegations of Turkey and the United States joint work on real mechanisms that should lead to a fair and lasting peace for Ukraine.

"All parties clearly emphasized that the war must end with a sustainable and just peace, and a complete and unconditional ceasefire is the basis for further decisions," the website of the President's Office reported following the meeting of delegations in Istanbul on Friday.

The parties also reportedly discussed humanitarian issues, in particular the release of Ukrainian prisoners and the return of children, which is a priority for Ukraine.

"At the same time, Russia has once again demonstrated that it is not interested in peace. This is evidenced by its absence from negotiations at the appropriate level of representation, ignoring international initiatives and refusing to stop aggression," the President’s Office noted.

The Ukrainian delegation held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as the US National Security Advisor, US Special Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin.