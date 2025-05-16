Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:35 16.05.2025

In Istanbul, Ukraine, Türkiye and USA discuss ways to achieve peace, release of POWs, return of children – President’s Office

2 min read
In Istanbul, Ukraine, Türkiye and USA discuss ways to achieve peace, release of POWs, return of children – President’s Office

The Ukrainian delegation, consisting of the head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, discussed with the delegations of Turkey and the United States joint work on real mechanisms that should lead to a fair and lasting peace for Ukraine.

"All parties clearly emphasized that the war must end with a sustainable and just peace, and a complete and unconditional ceasefire is the basis for further decisions," the website of the President's Office reported following the meeting of delegations in Istanbul on Friday.

The parties also reportedly discussed humanitarian issues, in particular the release of Ukrainian prisoners and the return of children, which is a priority for Ukraine.

"At the same time, Russia has once again demonstrated that it is not interested in peace. This is evidenced by its absence from negotiations at the appropriate level of representation, ignoring international initiatives and refusing to stop aggression," the President’s Office noted.

The Ukrainian delegation held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as the US National Security Advisor, US Special Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin.

Tags: #delegation #istanbul

MORE ABOUT

15:58 16.05.2025
Delegations stay at Dolmabahce

Delegations stay at Dolmabahce

15:45 16.05.2025
Sybiha in Istanbul: Russia faces moment when it needs to prove that it’s serious

Sybiha in Istanbul: Russia faces moment when it needs to prove that it’s serious

13:57 16.05.2025
For first time in more than three years, direct Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul – Fidan

For first time in more than three years, direct Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul – Fidan

13:11 16.05.2025
Ukrainian delegation coordinates positions with reps of USA, UK, Germany and France in Istanbul

Ukrainian delegation coordinates positions with reps of USA, UK, Germany and France in Istanbul

12:29 16.05.2025
Ukraine, US and Turkey's Istanbul talks end – TV

Ukraine, US and Turkey's Istanbul talks end – TV

10:55 16.05.2025
Delegations arrive at Dolmabahce Palace

Delegations arrive at Dolmabahce Palace

09:26 16.05.2025
Ukrainian-Turkish-American and Ukrainian-Turkish-Russian talks to be held in Istanbul on Friday

Ukrainian-Turkish-American and Ukrainian-Turkish-Russian talks to be held in Istanbul on Friday

09:09 16.05.2025
Rubio won’t participate in talks in Istanbul as Russians send lower-level group there – media

Rubio won’t participate in talks in Istanbul as Russians send lower-level group there – media

21:43 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's presence in Turkey demonstrates desire to end the war

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's presence in Turkey demonstrates desire to end the war

19:02 15.05.2025
Ukrainian officials plan to be in Istanbul later this evening - Zelenskyy adviser

Ukrainian officials plan to be in Istanbul later this evening - Zelenskyy adviser

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We need to build at least minimum level of trust through POW exchange, return of children

Delegations stay at Dolmabahce

If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

For first time in more than three years, direct Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul – Fidan

Ukrainian delegation coordinates positions with reps of USA, UK, Germany and France in Istanbul

LATEST

Zelenskyy: We need to build at least minimum level of trust through POW exchange, return of children

Govt allocates UAH 298 mln for four restoration projects in Zaporizhia region

If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

Govt doesn’t plan any significant changes in criteria and approaches to reservation in near future

Trump to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

Zelenskyy to speak at Tirana summit at noon

Seventy-three enemy UAVs shot down in Ukraine, 36 drone simulators lost

Ukraine loses F-16, pilot diverts plane from settlement and ejects

Zarivna holds meetings in Sweden as part of Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Enemy attacks Odesa region with attack drones: three injured, infrastructure damaged

AD
AD