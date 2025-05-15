Türkiye ready to host Ukrainian and Russian leaders for talks – Erdogan

Ankara attaches great importance to maintaining open channels of dialogue between Ukraine and Russia in order to establish peace as soon as possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyy in Ankara, Anadolu Agency reports.

"The head of state expressed Turkey's readiness to ‘receive the leaders of the two countries when they are ready,’" the message says.

Erdogan stressed that the course of the war between Russia and Ukraine requires a settlement through direct negotiations. He pointed out the utmost importance of reaching an agreement on minimum common principles in order to prevent further human casualties.

He also spoke about the historic opportunity to begin negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing strong support for negotiations both at the technical level and at the level of leaders.