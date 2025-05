Zelenskyy sends delegation to Istanbul headed by defense minister to meet with Russian reps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent a delegation to Istanbul headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov for talks with the Russian delegation.

"I have decided to send our delegation to Istanbul now, but not everyone ... The delegation will be headed by the Minister of Defense," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Ankara on Thursday.