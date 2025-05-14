Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:09 14.05.2025

Nova Poshta closes one branch in Kherson due to shelling

2 min read
Nova Poshta closes one branch in Kherson due to shelling

The leader of express deliveries in Ukraine, Nova Poshta company, closed its only working branch in Ostriv district (Korabelny district) in Kherson due to constant shelling, its press service said.

"Dozens of shelling in May. We are closing branch No. 4 in Kherson on Ostriv (…) For the last three days, the enemy has been shelling the branch in Korabelny district every day with artillery and FPV drones. The employees were saved each time by a special life capsule. Therefore, Nova Poshta is forced to close the branch on Ostriv," the company said in its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

It is noted that in Korabelny district, where branch No. 4 operated, Nova Poshta is working on installing a post office, and the concrete shelter located nearby will remain open to everyone 24 hours a day.

However, 16 other service points of the company will continue to operate in Kherson.

Nova Poshta returned to Korabelny district, which was most affected by the war, a few days after the liberation of Kherson. Until now, it has remained the only business and the only post office there, where thousands of residents of the Island could receive medicine, humanitarian aid and other important things. Day after day, all 29 months after the de-occupation of the city, despite constant enemy attacks, interruptions in electricity and water supply, the work of branch No. 4 was ensured by our desperate colleagues. "We worked not only as a post office, but also as a point of invincibility," Nova Poshta said.

The company thanked the head of branch No. 4, Vladyslav (31 years old) and operator Oleksandr (19), for their selfless work and assured that it would open the branch for customers as soon as it becomes possible.

Tags: #nova_poshta #branch #closure

