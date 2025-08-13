Nova Poshta becomes No. 1 in Europe in terms of APLs, expects 63% jump in shipments via them in 2025

The leader of express shipments in Ukraine, Nova Poshta, which in the first half of 2025 increased the number of automated parcel lockers (APLs) in the country by more than 4,000, added another 274 and brought their total number to over 28,600, which allowed it to claim the lead in Europe in this indicator.

"This is the largest number of automated parcel lockers within one country on the continent. In 2024 alone, the company installed 8,410 new devices, half of which are in residential complexes and shopping malls," the company said in a release on Wednesday.

According to the Polish resource cashless, Nova Poshta's competitor in this indicator - InPost - had 26,500 automated parcel lockers in Poland by the middle of this year, increasing their number by 800 in the second quarter, while their total number in the neighboring country is 57,600 compared to 53,700 a quarter earlier and 44,800 a year earlier.

At the same time, InPost has over 50,000 automated parcel lockers in nine countries, of which 10,000 are in the UK and 8,000 are in France.

The Nova Poshta release states that 10% of all company shipments pass through its automated parcel lockers, and in three years this figure has increased from 9.5 million to 46 million.

"In 2025, Nova Poshta plans to increase the volume of such deliveries to 75 million," the statement says, which means an increase of 63%.

In addition, Nova Poshta informed that during the year it installed 4,000 automated parcel lockers with solar panels (30% of the network) and plans to increase their number to 9,000 by the end of the year.

The company also highlighted the opening of the first mega automated parcel locker No. 77777 on the Left Bank of Kyiv - 9 m with 188 cells, the expansion of the network of custom automated parcel lockers to 200, the launch of the Storage Room service for temporary storage or transfer of things.

Postboxes are also being installed in educational institutions, hospitals, dormitories, and hotels, and testing is underway for postboxes for ski equipment, the release says.

Among the advantages of automated parcel lockers, Nova Poshta says that one automated parcel locker is several times cheaper than a classic branch, which makes it possible to quickly scale the network even in small settlements without the need to attract staff and minimize security risks.

"In Europe, there are already automated parcel lockers with cooling chambers, charging stations, recycling points and bank card issuance. We also want our automated parcel lockers to become a point of daily service in the future - with access to e-commerce, financial services and local services," the release quoted Artur Kudelin, director of the automated parcel locker department at Nova Poshta.

Nova Poshta's main activity is express delivery of documents, parcels and palletized oversized cargo.

In the first half of 2025, the company increased its revenue by 23% compared to the same period in 2024 - to UAH 24.6 billion. The volume of delivered parcels and cargo amounted to 238 million (7% more).

The network of Nova Poshta branches in the first six months of 2025 increased by 708 points - to 13,985, and the number of automated parcel lockers - by more than 4,000, to 28,326.