Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:35 31.07.2025

Nova Poshta increases revenue by 23% in H1 2025

2 min read
Nova Poshta increases revenue by 23% in H1 2025

The leader of express shipments in Ukraine, Nova Poshta, from the NOVA group increased revenue by 23% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 - to UAH 24.6 billion, the company reported on Thursday.

According to the release, the volume of delivered parcels and cargo amounted to 238 million, which is 7% more than in the same period in 2024.

Earlier it was reported that in the first quarter of this year Nova Poshta increased revenue by 21.3% - to UAH 11.85 billion and delivered 106.6 million parcels and cargo.

According to the release, in the first half of 2025, 5.9 million international parcels were delivered, compared to 10.2 million for the whole of 2024.

In addition, the network of Nova Poshta branches increased by 708 points over the six months of this year to 13,985, and the number of post offices increased by more than 4,000, to 28,326, while in mid-2024 there were 12,180 and 18,370, respectively.

It is noted that in the six months of the year, NOVA group paid UAH 7.9 billion in taxes and fees in Ukraine, which is 36% more than in the first half of 2024: Nova Poshta - UAH 6.1 billion, NovaPay - UAH 765 million, Nova Digital - UAH 211 million, Nova Global - UAH 94 million.

The company noted that in the first half of 2025, the volume of capital investments amounted to UAH 1.9 billion. The funds were directed to network expansion, modernization of sorting hubs, renewal of the logistics park, development of energy independence, as well as digital solutions, while in the first six months of last year the company reported UAH 3.6 billion in capital investments.

According to the release, in January-June of this year, UAH 983 million was directed to charity, 1.4 million humanitarian shipments, or 35,700 tonnes, were delivered, and in total, more than 4.6 million of them have been delivered since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The main type of activity of Nova Poshta remains express delivery of documents, parcels and palletized oversized cargo.

The company is the leader in express delivery in Ukraine. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klymov.

Tags: #revenue #nova_poshta

MORE ABOUT

20:48 29.07.2025
Diia.City United strategic council expands to 22 members in July with heads of Uklon and Nova Poshta

Diia.City United strategic council expands to 22 members in July with heads of Uklon and Nova Poshta

13:57 17.07.2025
Nova Poshta in Moldova delivers 4.6 mln parcels in H1 of 2025, taxes to Moldova amount to UAH 55.7 mln

Nova Poshta in Moldova delivers 4.6 mln parcels in H1 of 2025, taxes to Moldova amount to UAH 55.7 mln

20:51 11.07.2025
EBRD allocates loan of up to EUR50 mln to Nova Poshta

EBRD allocates loan of up to EUR50 mln to Nova Poshta

14:55 09.07.2025
Nova Poshta expands military delivery to Dnipropetrovsk region via Army+

Nova Poshta expands military delivery to Dnipropetrovsk region via Army+

15:42 19.05.2025
Nova Poshta launches customs warehouse in Poland on basis of fulfillment

Nova Poshta launches customs warehouse in Poland on basis of fulfillment

19:09 14.05.2025
Nova Poshta closes one branch in Kherson due to shelling

Nova Poshta closes one branch in Kherson due to shelling

20:21 09.05.2025
Vodafone Ukraine increases revenue by 14%, reducing profit by 24% in Q1 2025

Vodafone Ukraine increases revenue by 14%, reducing profit by 24% in Q1 2025

12:56 09.05.2025
Nova Poshta closes last branch in Ukrainian frontline city of Kostiantynivka

Nova Poshta closes last branch in Ukrainian frontline city of Kostiantynivka

20:09 01.05.2025
Nova Poshta increases revenue by 22%, reduces profit by 36.9% in 2024

Nova Poshta increases revenue by 22%, reduces profit by 36.9% in 2024

14:21 01.05.2025
Nova Poshta increases revenue by 21.3% in Q1 but net profit falls by 41%

Nova Poshta increases revenue by 21.3% in Q1 but net profit falls by 41%

HOT NEWS

Rada increases 2025 State Budget by UAH 400 bln for defense, deficit up UAH 185 billion

Ukraine Facility tranche will be cut as Kyiv implements 13 reforms out of 16 – EC spokesperson

IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

Some $22 bln confirmed out of $35 bln external financing needs - Pyshnyy

NBU worsens inflation forecast in Ukraine to 9.7% in 2025, 6.6% in 2026

LATEST

Volume of construction work performed in Ukraine in 5 months decreases by 2.3%

Ukrzaliznytsia reduces freight transportation by 11.8% in H 1 2025 - CEO

GTSOU pays about UAH 7 bln in taxes and dividends to state budget in H1 2025

Rada increases 2025 State Budget by UAH 400 bln for defense, deficit up UAH 185 billion

Ukraine's capital market needs personal investment accounts and pension savings – Univer Group head

Ukrnafta transfers UAH 5 bln in dividends to state budget for 2024

Ukreximbank provides UAH 135 mln loan to Eco-Sphere juice producer under partial state guarantee

Co-owner of NOVA group of companies Klymov joins strategic council of Diia.City United

Ukraine's National Bank to withdraw 10-kopiika coin from circulation

ARMA to halt Gulliver complex manager selection once ownership transfer, asset seizure finalized

AD
AD