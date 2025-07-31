Nova Poshta increases revenue by 23% in H1 2025

The leader of express shipments in Ukraine, Nova Poshta, from the NOVA group increased revenue by 23% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 - to UAH 24.6 billion, the company reported on Thursday.

According to the release, the volume of delivered parcels and cargo amounted to 238 million, which is 7% more than in the same period in 2024.

Earlier it was reported that in the first quarter of this year Nova Poshta increased revenue by 21.3% - to UAH 11.85 billion and delivered 106.6 million parcels and cargo.

According to the release, in the first half of 2025, 5.9 million international parcels were delivered, compared to 10.2 million for the whole of 2024.

In addition, the network of Nova Poshta branches increased by 708 points over the six months of this year to 13,985, and the number of post offices increased by more than 4,000, to 28,326, while in mid-2024 there were 12,180 and 18,370, respectively.

It is noted that in the six months of the year, NOVA group paid UAH 7.9 billion in taxes and fees in Ukraine, which is 36% more than in the first half of 2024: Nova Poshta - UAH 6.1 billion, NovaPay - UAH 765 million, Nova Digital - UAH 211 million, Nova Global - UAH 94 million.

The company noted that in the first half of 2025, the volume of capital investments amounted to UAH 1.9 billion. The funds were directed to network expansion, modernization of sorting hubs, renewal of the logistics park, development of energy independence, as well as digital solutions, while in the first six months of last year the company reported UAH 3.6 billion in capital investments.

According to the release, in January-June of this year, UAH 983 million was directed to charity, 1.4 million humanitarian shipments, or 35,700 tonnes, were delivered, and in total, more than 4.6 million of them have been delivered since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The main type of activity of Nova Poshta remains express delivery of documents, parcels and palletized oversized cargo.

The company is the leader in express delivery in Ukraine. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klymov.