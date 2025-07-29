Diia.City United strategic council expands to 22 members in July with heads of Uklon and Nova Poshta

o-owner of the NOVA (Nova Poshta) group of companies Viacheslav Klymov and Uklon CEO Serhiy Hryshkov joined the Diia.City United strategic council in July, according to the website of the business association of technology companies.

"For me, participation in the strategic council of the union is an opportunity to consolidate the efforts of entrepreneurs to jointly form a predictable, safe environment for business development," Klymov emphasized.

Viacheslav Klymov founded Nova Poshta in 2001 with his partner Volodymyr Popereshniuk. In addition, the company is among the 20 largest taxpayers and employers in Ukraine.

In turn, Hryshkov called the strategic council a good space for the protection, development, consultation and implementation of joint ideas of active representatives of the Ukrainian technological community.

"In difficult times of full-scale war, we must seek unity and work together for the development of Ukrainian products and services," he commented on his membership.

It is noted that currently the Diia.City United strategic council includes 22 entrepreneurs, including Oleh Horokhovsky (monobank), Oleksandr Konotopsky (Ajax Systems), Volodymyr Mnogoletny (Genesis), Roman Prokofyev (Jooble), Hanna Shuvalova (Horizon Capital), Mykhailo Shelemba (DVL) and other industry leaders.

At the beginning of the year, it included 15 companies, and so far, 17 are listed on the Diia.City United website without updated information.

Currently, the NOVA group of companies is present in 17 European countries and unites logistics, financial, IT and energy companies: Nova Poshta, Nova Post Europe, Nova Global, NovaPay, Supernova Airlines, Nova Digital and Nova Energy. The parent company of the Nova Poshta group processes more than 1.5 million shipments daily, and its application is used by more than 10 million customers.

In June of this year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) allocated a loan of up to EUR50 million to Nova Poshta LLC from the NOVA group of companies to finance part of the capital investment program for 2025-2026.

According to Nova Poshta's financial report for the first quarter of 2025, its net consolidated income increased by 20.7% compared to the first quarter of last year - to UAH 14.333 billion, while net profit decreased by 21.4% - to UAH 567.7 million.

As reported, the largest mobile operator Kyivstar in early April of this year closed a deal to acquire 97% of the corporate rights of the online taxi service Uklon for $155.2 million. Some 3% of Uklon's corporate rights remain in the ownership of one of the company's co-founders, Vitaliy Diatlenko.

Currently, the online taxi service Uklon is analyzing the markets of Kazakhstan and Pakistan, where VEON, the parent company of its new owner Kyivstar, operates, for the future expansion of its services to these countries.