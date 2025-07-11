Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:48 11.07.2025

URC2025 completes its work in Rome, Poland is candidate for hosting URC2026

2 min read
Participation in the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC2025 in Rome brought together more than 6,000 participants from 70 countries and 43 international organizations, more than 200 agreements were concluded between public and private organizations, the total amount of which, according to a preliminary estimate, exceeded EUR10 billion, First Deputy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev summed up the results at the closing session.

"We are looking forward to the final figures, which will require the full scale of these joint efforts, but we can already say that this is the largest and most productive URC event we have," Sobolev emphasized.

Among other key points, he mentioned the EU’s announcement of a new package of agreements worth EUR2.3 billion under the Ukraine Investment Framework, compared to EUR1.4 billion last year, as well as the establishment of the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, supported by the European Commission, as well as Italy, Poland, France and Germany, together with other allies and the European Investment Bank.

“This is the first time that the defense sector, which is currently protecting Ukraine and Europe from Russian aggression, has been presented. I would like to note that many people emphasized the greater presence of our American partners here… And this is a powerful signal of trust in Ukraine and our common agenda for recovery,” Sobolev also noted.

At the same time, unlike previous URCs, the Ukrainian representative did not name the country that will host the next such conference.

“We welcome the fact that all these countries are ready to host the future URC, and this is a strong gesture of solidarity,” the official said.

