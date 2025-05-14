In Sumy, two dead, nine injured, two of them in serious condition - city council

Photo: https://t.me/sumskamiskarada/

(number of victims clarified - nine)

As a result of a missile strike by Russian occupiers on the territory of Sumy community on Wednesday afternoon, two civilians were killed and nine were injured, two of whom are now in serious condition, Sumy City Council reported.

"As a result of the Russian attack on an industrial facility: two people were killed, nine were injured, two of them are in serious condition," Sumy City Council reported on its Telegram channel.