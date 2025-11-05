First underground school opens in Sumy region

Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022/7140

The first underground school has been put into operation in Sumy, and more than 170 similar facilities are already being opened throughout Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said.

"The first underground school has been put into operation in Sumy. It is modern and safe, with comfortable classrooms and comfortable spaces. Here children can study, communicate, and feel safe," Yermak said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, more than 170 such facilities are currently being implemented in the frontline and border regions.

"In Sumy region, five underground schools have already been built in three territorial communities.

Another eight schools are planned to be built in five communities: seven of them will be opened by the end of 2025, and one in 2026," the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine reported.

He added that over two years the state has invested over UAH 13 billion in creating safe schools.