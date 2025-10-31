Russia launches 10 drones at civilian infrastructure in Sumy region in one hour

Russia launched 10 drones to target civilian infrastructure in Sumy within one hour, and two victims have already received assistance, Sumy City Council press service reported.

"A nine-story building and a two-story residential building in different parts of the city were hit. Two victims from the high-rise building—an underage girl and an elderly woman—have already been treated at the scene," the message reads.

Information on the number of injured is being clarified. Those whose homes were damaged are receiving necessary assistance.

Meanwhile, the threat of further strikes remains.

As reported, Russian forces have again struck civilian infrastructure in Kovpakivsky district of Sumy region, with some injured.