Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian’s drone attack on Sumy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance to victims of the overnight drone attack on Sumy carried out by the Russian army.

“Sumy came under attack once again last night. The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in the Sumy region was working at the site of the strike alongside other city emergency services,” URCS said on Favebook Friday.

Volunteers carried out door-to-door visits in the affected buildings, providing first aid and psychological first aid to those injured.

According to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out in several flats on the upper floors of a nine-storey residential building as a result of the strike. The most extensive damage and large-scale fires occurred at an infrastructure facility. At present, 11 people are reported injured, including four children.