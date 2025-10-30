Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:11 30.10.2025

Russia strikes gas station in Sumy, injuring 4

Four people were injured when a Russian drone hit a gas station in Sumy, the city council said on Thursday afternoon.

"Around 11:15, a UAV, presumably of the (Zala) Italmas type, hit one of the gas stations in the Zarechny district of the city. According to preliminary information, four people were injured. Two cars were damaged," the message on Telegram says.

According to the information, all relevant services are working at the scene.

Tags: #sumy

