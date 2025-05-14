One person known to be killed in Russian missile strike on industrial facility in Sumy – local authorities

The Russian occupation army launched a missile strike on an industrial infrastructure facility in Sumy, at least one person is known to have died, and there are casualties, said head of the City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheyenko.

According to the Administration, the relevant services are working at the scene of the incident.

"The explosion heard in Sumy is an enemy missile strike on an industrial facility in Sumy community. Unfortunately, there are casualties and one fatality," the message posted on Telegram on Wednesday reads.

According to the Administration, the relevant services are working at the scene.