Three Ukrainians arrested in Germany, Switzerland on suspicion of sabotage attacks in favor of Russia – media

The Federal Prosecutor's Office of Germany has arrested three Ukrainian citizens, accusing them of "agent activities with sabotage purposes," tagesschau.de reported on Wednesday.

"The Federal Prosecutor's Office has arrested three Ukrainian citizens who allegedly received an assignment from Russia to carry out attacks on freight transport in Germany. According to the Karlsruhe authorities, the men were arrested in Germany and Switzerland," the message on the broadcaster's website says.

According to the information, the men allegedly planned to send parcels from Germany to recipients in Ukraine, which contained explosive devices that were to explode during transportation.