19:23 13.05.2025

Erdogan tells Rutte about conversations with Zelenskyy, Putin as part of peace efforts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and stated that Turkey has intensified efforts aimed at ending the war between Ukraine and Russia by establishing a lasting and just peace, the Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday, citing a statement from the Communications Directorate under the Turkish Presidential Administration.

"The Turkish leader said that as part of these efforts, he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The head of state stressed that Ankara firmly supports a comprehensive ceasefire between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. At the same time, the head of state noted that Turkey will continue to adhere to its position that NATO should not be part of this conflict," the report says.

At the same time, Erdogan noted that the existing opportunity to establish peace should not be wasted.

As reported, Zelenskyy announced a meeting with Erdogan on Thursday in Ankara and announced an agreement between them to fly to Istanbul together if Putin arrives there. "If Putin flies to Istanbul, and not to the capital, I have sent a signal to President Erdogan, and the Turkish side is ready that President Erdogan and I will fly to Istanbul. That is, in any case, we will do everything to ensure that this meeting takes place," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Tuesday.

