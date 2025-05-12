Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:33 12.05.2025

Poroshenko calls for ending transit of Russian oil through Ukraine

Member of Parliament Petro Poroshenko has called for stopping the transportation of Russian oil through the territory of Ukraine, as it gives the aggressor state additional resources for war.

"It's time to stop this "Friendship." Some $20 million a day for Russia is not just money. These are missiles on Ukrainian cities, these are dead Ukrainians, including children... And the biggest absurdity is that Russia receives this money through Ukraine. Through our land. And this absurdity must be stopped," Poroshenko wrote on social networks.

"Now to the facts. Putin rejected the terms of the ceasefire. He does not want peace. He wants the continuation of terror. And we cannot further contribute to this terror. Directly or indirectly. Every day, Russian oil transits Ukrainian territory. And every day, millions of dollars from this flow are transformed into shells, drones, and deaths," the ex-president wrote.

"I discussed this with the foreign ministers of the European Union. This is not only our position - it is the position of France, Germany, Poland - our partners, friends, allies, everyone who is preparing and supporting the 17th package of sanctions. The Russian regime is financing the war at the expense of the civilized world. And at the expense of Ukraine. And this must end," - states Petro Poroshenko.

In particular, the leader of "European Solidarity" demands this week during the sessional meetings:

  • to adopt a special resolution to stop the transportation of Russian oil through the territory of Ukraine, including the "Druzhba" oil pipeline - not after the war, but now,
  • to block the activities of the Russian Telegram, which has become the main channel of information aggression against Ukraine and a weapon of psychological pressure on Ukrainians, as well as the main resource of terrorists,
  • to introduce regulation of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine - with control over the origin of capital; introduce taxation of cryptocurrencies to fill the Ukrainian budget - because the digital economy should work for the defense and restoration of the country,
  • to adopt an Appeal to the US Congress on providing Ukraine with weapons, money and strengthening sanctions, and
  • to amend the Budget Code in order to direct all additional expenditures to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - because it is the strength of the army today that decides whether we will have tomorrow.

"After the breakdown of the negotiation process, we, like the entire free world, have no other choice but to arm Ukraine as much as possible; and weaken Russia as much as possible. By all possible means - with weapons and sanctions. Because war requires money," Poroshenko said.

"This is a test of our sovereignty. This is a test of our maturity. Because the Ukrainian land should serve freedom, not dictatorship. And the Ukrainian parliament should not be a club for viewers of the series, but part of the effective resistance of the Ukrainian people in the war for survival," he added.

