Turkish FM: Russia and Ukraine should start talks ‘as soon as possible’

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Russia and Ukraine should "come together as quickly as possible" and initiate a ceasefire.

“We invite the parties to come together as soon as possible and start the ceasefire,” Fidan said at a joint press conference in Ankara with his Syrian and Jordanian counterparts, The Guardian reported on Monday.

He expressed confidence that the warring parties "will come together to reach a compromise in the coming days."