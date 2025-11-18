Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:12 18.11.2025

Witkoff to leave for Turkey to meet with Zelenskyy on Wed – media

1 min read
Witkoff to leave for Turkey to meet with Zelenskyy on Wed – media

U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff will arrive in Turkey on Wednesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Reuters Middle East correspondent Ahmed Rasheed has reported.

“U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Turkey on Wednesday and join planned talks there with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a Turkish source said on Tuesday,” Rasheed said on X.

As Zelenskyy earlier announced, he will visit Turkey on November 19. "We are preparing to intensify negotiations, and we have developed solutions that we will propose to our partners. Doing everything we can to bring the war to an end is Ukraine's top priority. We are also working to restore prisoner exchanges and return," the president emphasized.

Tags: #zelenskyy #witkoff #turkey #meet

MORE ABOUT

10:04 18.11.2025
Zelenskyy visiting Spain today, Turkey – tomorrow

Zelenskyy visiting Spain today, Turkey – tomorrow

19:29 17.11.2025
Zelenskyy, Macron take part in forum on joint drone production

Zelenskyy, Macron take part in forum on joint drone production

16:58 17.11.2025
Macron and Zelenskyy visit HQ of ‘multinational force’ for Ukraine in Paris

Macron and Zelenskyy visit HQ of ‘multinational force’ for Ukraine in Paris

16:42 17.11.2025
Ukraine hopes to be able to reach agreement on using frozen Russian assets for its own production

Ukraine hopes to be able to reach agreement on using frozen Russian assets for its own production

15:26 17.11.2025
Zelenskyy believes not enough measures taken to cleanse governance system of corruption

Zelenskyy believes not enough measures taken to cleanse governance system of corruption

15:12 17.11.2025
Zelenskyy: New SAMP-T air defense system to be used against enemy ballistics

Zelenskyy: New SAMP-T air defense system to be used against enemy ballistics

14:54 17.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to receive 8 SAMP-T air defense systems, 100 Rafale aircraft from France

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to receive 8 SAMP-T air defense systems, 100 Rafale aircraft from France

17:00 15.11.2025
Zelenskyy: First mln applications for winter support submitted via Diia

Zelenskyy: First mln applications for winter support submitted via Diia

16:29 15.11.2025
Zelenskyy: We starting to reboot key SOEs operating in energy sector

Zelenskyy: We starting to reboot key SOEs operating in energy sector

16:04 15.11.2025
Zelenskyy: We preparing special solutions to strengthen defense in border regions

Zelenskyy: We preparing special solutions to strengthen defense in border regions

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian citizens detained for reailway sabotage in Poland – PM Tusk

Cabinet announces competition for new Naftogaz supervisory board members – Svyrydenko

European Solidarity blocks Rada rostrum

Enemy attacks with four ballistic missiles, 114 UAVs; 101 drones shot down, hits by four missiles, 13 attack UAVs recorded at 15 locations - Air Force

President’s Office denies reports that Umerov allegedly refuses to return to Ukraine

LATEST

Ukrainian citizens detained for reailway sabotage in Poland – PM Tusk

Batkivschyna and European Solidarity parties calling for Cabinet’s resignation, formation of coalition govt

Cabinet announces competition for new Naftogaz supervisory board members – Svyrydenko

European Solidarity blocks Rada rostrum

OSCE PA's decision to join Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children will promote Russia's accountability – MFA

MFA calls on intl community to condemn Russia's attack on Dnipro, which damaged Suspilne premises

Unmanned Systems Force strike 769 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Invaders lose 960 servicemen in past day – General Staff

Building, housing editorial offices of Suspilne TV, Ukrainian Radio in Dnipro destroyed in enemy attack – media

Colonel Manko announces stabilization in three directions, in particular, in Huliapole axis

AD
AD