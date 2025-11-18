Witkoff to leave for Turkey to meet with Zelenskyy on Wed – media

U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff will arrive in Turkey on Wednesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Reuters Middle East correspondent Ahmed Rasheed has reported.

“U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Turkey on Wednesday and join planned talks there with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a Turkish source said on Tuesday,” Rasheed said on X.

As Zelenskyy earlier announced, he will visit Turkey on November 19. "We are preparing to intensify negotiations, and we have developed solutions that we will propose to our partners. Doing everything we can to bring the war to an end is Ukraine's top priority. We are also working to restore prisoner exchanges and return," the president emphasized.