Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:58 19.11.2025

Yermak from Turkey: I am in contact with representatives of Trump administration, especially with Witkoff

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, arrived in Ankara as part of a delegation headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and currently, according to him, he is in contact with representatives of the Donald Trump administration, in particular with Steve Witkoff.

"I arrived in Turkey as part of a delegation headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. All planned meetings are taking place according to schedule and in a working atmosphere," Yermak said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, he is "in constant contact with representatives of the Donald Trump administration, in particular with the US President’s special representative Steve Witkoff. "Together with American partners, we are working to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine and achieve a just and sustainable peace."

 

