Sybiha congratulates Turkey on 102nd anniversary of Republic proclamation

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha congratulated his Turkish colleague Hakan Fidan and the people of Turkey on the 102nd anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic.

"I sincerely congratulate the Republic of Turkey and my colleague Hakan Fidan on the 102nd anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic! Ukraine highly appreciates Turkey's support, our friendship and our strategic partnership. We continue to work together to establish peace, stability and security in our region," he said on the X social network.

The 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Turkey is celebrated today, October 29, 2025. This day is a public holiday marking the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey on October 29, 1923, following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. This day commemorates the struggle for independence led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who became the first president of the republic.