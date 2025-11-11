Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov has announced the start of a working trip to Turkey and the Middle East to unblock the prisoner exchange process within the framework of previously reached agreements.

"I have just arrived in Istanbul. These days I will work in Turkey and the Middle East to unblock the exchange process. There was an agreement - and it must be implemented. The task of the President of Ukraine is clear - Ukrainians must return home from captivity," Umerov said on Telegram.