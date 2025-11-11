Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:46 11.11.2025

Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov has announced the start of a working trip to Turkey and the Middle East to unblock the prisoner exchange process within the framework of previously reached agreements.

"I have just arrived in Istanbul. These days I will work in Turkey and the Middle East to unblock the exchange process. There was an agreement - and it must be implemented. The task of the President of Ukraine is clear - Ukrainians must return home from captivity," Umerov said on Telegram.

