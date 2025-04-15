'Coalition of the willing' meeting on security in Black Sea taking place in Turkey – Zelenskyy

A meeting of the "Coalition of the willing" on security in the Black Sea is taking place in Turkey, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"A military meeting is taking place in Turkey on the issue of security in the Black Sea. And this concerns, first of all, 'Coalition of the willing' and the corresponding steps. There have already been quite a few such meetings, various formats of the coalition of the willing and able on security in the Black Sea are being discussed. In these two days, this is being discussed at the site of our Turkish colleagues, they invited us," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Odesa.

"There [at the meeting] there will be representatives of Europe, as was the case at the summit in Paris. These are Britain, France, necessarily – Ukraine, and the host party – Turkey. They are discussing the issue of security in the Black Sea," he said.