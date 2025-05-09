Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:31 09.05.2025

Shmyhal discusses situation on front, defense needs with Kallas

2 min read
Shmyhal discusses situation on front, defense needs with Kallas

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed the situation on the front and defense needs with High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas.

"We discussed a wide range of issues, including the situation on the front and defense needs. We are grateful for the initiative to allocate EUR 1 billion for the Ukrainian defense industry, as well as for the initiative to increase military support for Ukraine in 2025," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel following the meeting in Lviv.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine expects that the provisions on the new SAFE instrument will be approved in the near future.

"This will allow Ukraine to participate in joint purchases of necessary defense products together with EU member states both on the European market and directly from Ukrainian manufacturers," he added.

Separately, the parties touched upon the topic of sanctions against Russia, in particular, Shmyhal noted that he expects that the 17th package will be agreed and approved by European countries as soon as possible.

"It is necessary to increase pressure on the aggressor in order to force him to make peace. We also expect further work on the issue of confiscating frozen Russian assets and directing them to the needs of Ukraine," the report says.

Tags: #shmyhal #kallas

