Defense Forces neutralize 150 Russian UAVs – AFU Air Force

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On the night of May 23, Russians attacked Ukrainian territory with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 175 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of drone imitators, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported on its Telegram channel.

"As of 13:00, the air defense neutralized 150 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, west, north, south and center of the country. Ninety-one were shot down by fire weapons, 59 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences)," the report says.

As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.