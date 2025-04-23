Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:21 23.04.2025

In Sumy region, 226 enemy attacks from various types of weapons recorded over past day – authorities

The air raid siren in Sumy region lasted 18 hours over the past 24 hours, with 226 enemy attacks from various types of weapons, and over 100 attacks by guided aerial bombs, UAVs and drones recorded over the week, said Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"The situation in Sumy region remains difficult. Over the past 24 hours, the air raid alarm continued for 18 hours. There were 226 enemy attacks, civilian homes were damaged. Yesterday, one substation was damaged in Konotop district, as a result of which 400 consumers were left without electricity," he said on the air of the nationwide telethon.

As the Administration’s press service reports, citing Hryhorov, most of the attacks were in Sumy and Shostka districts. "Fortunately, we have no casualties over the past 24 hours. However, the day before yesterday, the body of a man who had stepped on an enemy mine was found in Shalyhin community. Now, measures are underway to prepare for the evacuation of the deceased," Hryhorov said.

He noted that despite the pressure from the Russian occupiers, the Armed Forces are holding the line firmly, and there is no enemy advancement in Sumy region yet. According to the Administration, more than 100 strikes by cluster bombs, UAVs and FPV drones were recorded last week.

In addition, the head of the Administration noted that almost 49,000 residents have already been evacuated from 200 settlements in Sumy region that are subject to evacuation.

Tags: #uav #sumy_region

