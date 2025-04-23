Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:46 23.04.2025

Number of victims in Marhanets grows to 49, four in serious condition

The number of victims of the Russian UAV attack on a bus carrying workers of a company in Marhanets has increased to 49 people, reported head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"Forty-nine victims ... This is an update on the consequences of the Russian strike on Marhanets," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, 31 people were hospitalized. "Four - two men and two women - are in serious condition," he specified.

Earlier it was reported that 43 people were injured. Nine people died: seven women and two men.

Tags: #uav #marhanets

