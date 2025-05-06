MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine opened an exhibition of the latest models of weapons and military equipment of Ukrainian production on Tuesday, May 6.

As reported by the correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine, the event was held with the participation of Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin, and Presidential Advisor on Strategic Issues Oleksandr Kamyshin.

In particular, the exhibition presented well-known Ukrainian drones, including Leleka-100, Leleka 100M2, Vampire, Bulava, and Sokil. Also, the FP-1 drone was presented, designed to defeat the enemy at strategic depth, as well as the ground robotic complex RATEL M, the latest unmanned logistics complex TerMIT, the anti-drone rifle Kvertus AD and others.

Minister Sybiha noted that for the first time in the lobby of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "the achievements of modern Ukraine in the field of unmanned technologies" were placed.

"These weapons, these achievements, once again convince our partners that helping us today is also a contribution to their security. They understand this well. Thanks to such achievements," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

He added that all this "makes a diplomat stronger," and also expressed confidence that these technologies will become "an essential geopolitical tool" in the future.

Sybiha emphasized that for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the issue of production and investment in Ukrainian weapons is one of the main topics that he raises during all meetings.

In turn, Smetanin recalled that the Ukrainian defense industry has increased its capabilities 35 times since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He added that 40% of the weapons in the hands of soldiers are of Ukrainian production.

"We started this war with the capacity to produce $1 billion worth of weapons and military equipment per year, today we have the capacity of the defense industry to produce more than $35 billion worth of weapons and military equipment," he stressed.

Kamyshin stressed that after the war, Ukrainian weapons would become "the main direction for our exports."