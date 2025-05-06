Rescuers evacuate 50 people from territory of Sumy region – SES

Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine evacuated about 50 residents of Sumy region and three residents of Kharkiv region, the press service of the SES reports.

"Bilopillia and Vorozhba communities: during the first half of the day, about 50 people were taken to a safe place, including children and the elderly. Evacuation is carried out using armored vehicles. Rescuers specifically arrive at people who have expressed a desire to evacuate, after which they are transported to SES buses," the message on the Telegram channel states.

In addition, three people were taken from the village of Borova and the village of Vysche Solone in Kharkiv region.

"We call on all residents in settlements where mandatory evacuation has been announced: do not delay! Your life is the most valuable. Leave for safe areas. Evacuation is ongoing. Take care of yourself!" the rescuers emphasized.