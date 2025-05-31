Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:51 31.05.2025

Number of victims from enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv suburbs increases to seven

1 min read
Number of victims from enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv suburbs increases to seven

The number of victims from the morning Russian strikes with guided air bombs on Vasyscheve and Bezliudivka, Kharkiv distr, according to updated data, has increased to seven people, the press service of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region reports.

In the village of Vasyscheve, an administrative and warehouse building on the grounds of a private enterprise was partially destroyed and damaged as a result of shelling. Additionally, trash was burning inside and outside the facility. The report states that in the village of Bezliudivka, partial destruction and damage occurred to private residential buildings as a result of the strike.

Units of the State Emergency Service, including demining crews, as well as the local fire brigade of Vasyscheve, were involved in eliminating the consequences of enemy shelling.

Tags: #airstrike #kharkiv_region

