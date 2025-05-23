Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:24 23.05.2025

Occupiers hit Chuhuiv, woman killed – authorities



A resident of Chuhuiv (Kharkiv region) died as a result of a missile strike by Russian occupiers on the city, the head of Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Synehubov, reported.

"As of now, we know of one dead woman. Emergency services have left to inspect the site of the shelling," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As of 16:42, it became known that in addition to the dead woman, two men were injured in Chuhuiv.

"Medics are providing the wounded with all necessary assistance," Synehubov wrote.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #missile_strike

