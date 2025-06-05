Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:43 05.06.2025

Number of victims in Kharkiv as result of Russian drone strike increases to 18

1 min read
Number of victims in Kharkiv as result of Russian drone strike increases to 18

The number of victims as a result of a massive nighttime attack by enemy UAVs on Kharkiv has reached 18 people, the National Police Telegram channel reports as of 7:35 Thursday.

On the night of June 5, the enemy carried out a massive UAV shelling of the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv.

"Some 18 citizens were injured as a result of the nighttime attack on Kharkiv, including four children: the police are working at the scene of the hits," the National Police said in a statement.

According to the police, "at one of the addresses, the drone hit the 16th floor of a residential building. At another, it hit the wall of a five-story building."

Among the victims are four children aged 13, 9 and 7, who suffered acute stress reactions.

Police officers are inspecting the hit sites, documenting the consequences of the shelling, and taking reports from citizens regarding damage and destruction of property.

Tags: #kharkiv_region

MORE ABOUT

16:51 31.05.2025
Number of victims from enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv suburbs increases to seven

Number of victims from enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv suburbs increases to seven

09:33 30.05.2025
Kharkiv region under shelling: fires, destruction and casualties

Kharkiv region under shelling: fires, destruction and casualties

16:24 29.05.2025
In Kharkiv region, serviceman of regional TCK receives serious injury as result of explosion of object near his car

In Kharkiv region, serviceman of regional TCK receives serious injury as result of explosion of object near his car

18:24 23.05.2025
Occupiers hit Chuhuiv, woman killed – authorities

Occupiers hit Chuhuiv, woman killed – authorities

16:22 21.05.2025
One civilian killed in airstrike in Kharkiv region – State Emergency Service

One civilian killed in airstrike in Kharkiv region – State Emergency Service

11:36 08.05.2025
Ukraine’s army liberates forest massif north of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region from enemy

Ukraine’s army liberates forest massif north of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region from enemy

18:41 06.05.2025
Rescuers evacuate 50 people from territory of Sumy region – SES

Rescuers evacuate 50 people from territory of Sumy region – SES

11:23 03.05.2025
Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv injure 51 civilians, including 2 minors

Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv injure 51 civilians, including 2 minors

16:59 02.05.2025
Pensioner injured in enemy airstrikes on village in Kharkiv region – prosecutor’s office

Pensioner injured in enemy airstrikes on village in Kharkiv region – prosecutor’s office

09:27 07.04.2025
One person killed, two injured as result of enemy attack with aerial bomb in Kharkiv region

One person killed, two injured as result of enemy attack with aerial bomb in Kharkiv region

HOT NEWS

Invaders attack Ukraine at night with 103 drones, 74 downed

Graham: Senate to give Trump more tools and not just carrots

Zelenskyy on Russia’s night shelling: Another reason to impose maximum sanctions

Ukraine’s General Staff reports hitting Iskander system in Russia

Five civilians killed in attack by enemy drones on Pryluky

LATEST

Invaders attack Ukraine at night with 103 drones, 74 downed

Graham: Senate to give Trump more tools and not just carrots

Zelenskyy on Russia’s night shelling: Another reason to impose maximum sanctions

Poroshenko handed over a record batch of equipment to the military to defend 200 kilometres of the front line

Ukraine’s General Staff reports hitting Iskander system in Russia

Zelenskyy: Putin feels impunity, prepares some more ‘responses’

Containers with weapons, ammunition found in Poland intended for Ukraine – media

Five civilians killed in attack by enemy drones on Pryluky

We need to completely block Russia's access to resources for waging war – Yermak

Umerov confirms Ukraine has problems with purchase of Chinese Mavic, is now 'filling gap' with Ukrainian products

AD
AD