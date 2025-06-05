Number of victims in Kharkiv as result of Russian drone strike increases to 18

The number of victims as a result of a massive nighttime attack by enemy UAVs on Kharkiv has reached 18 people, the National Police Telegram channel reports as of 7:35 Thursday.

On the night of June 5, the enemy carried out a massive UAV shelling of the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv.

"Some 18 citizens were injured as a result of the nighttime attack on Kharkiv, including four children: the police are working at the scene of the hits," the National Police said in a statement.

According to the police, "at one of the addresses, the drone hit the 16th floor of a residential building. At another, it hit the wall of a five-story building."

Among the victims are four children aged 13, 9 and 7, who suffered acute stress reactions.

Police officers are inspecting the hit sites, documenting the consequences of the shelling, and taking reports from citizens regarding damage and destruction of property.