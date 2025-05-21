Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:22 21.05.2025

One civilian killed in airstrike in Kharkiv region – State Emergency Service

According to updated data, one civilian was killed and the number of injured increased to 4 as a result of a Russian airstrike on Kupyansk-Vuzlovy (Kharkiv region), the press service of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region reports.

"In the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, the entrance of a three-story residential building was destroyed as a result of a strike by KABs. According to preliminary data, one person was killed and 4 more were injured," the State Emergency Service (SES) said in a statement.

Previously, the communications department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region reported that two civilians were injured.

