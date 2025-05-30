Kharkiv region under shelling: fires, destruction and casualties

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Tonight, Kharkiv and the region were subjected to massive strikes by the enemy, who used strike drones and ballistic missiles, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reports.

"In the Slobidsky district of the city of Kharkiv, as a result of shelling, a fire broke out on the territory of a municipal transport enterprise. A building and a trolleybus on an area of ​​100 square meters were burning. Some 38 vehicles of the enterprise and nearby residential buildings were damaged. Three women were injured," the department's Facebook page says.

In the village of Vasyliv Khutir, Chuhuiv district, a private house, farms, a warehouse building and equipment were damaged as a result of a missile and drone strike. Eight people were injured, including two children. Five cows died on the farm.

In the village of Yavirske, Izium district, drones damaged a farm building, no injuries were reported.

In the city of Izium, a drone hit caused a fire in a warehouse building with an area of ​​400 square meters, no injuries were reported.

Some 88 rescuers and 16 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including demining crews, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack.