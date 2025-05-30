Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:33 30.05.2025

Kharkiv region under shelling: fires, destruction and casualties

1 min read
Kharkiv region under shelling: fires, destruction and casualties
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Tonight, Kharkiv and the region were subjected to massive strikes by the enemy, who used strike drones and ballistic missiles, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reports.

"In the Slobidsky district of the city of Kharkiv, as a result of shelling, a fire broke out on the territory of a municipal transport enterprise. A building and a trolleybus on an area of ​​100 square meters were burning. Some 38 vehicles of the enterprise and nearby residential buildings were damaged. Three women were injured," the department's Facebook page says.

In the village of Vasyliv Khutir, Chuhuiv district, a private house, farms, a warehouse building and equipment were damaged as a result of a missile and drone strike. Eight people were injured, including two children. Five cows died on the farm.

In the village of Yavirske, Izium district, drones damaged a farm building, no injuries were reported.

In the city of Izium, a drone hit caused a fire in a warehouse building with an area of ​​400 square meters, no injuries were reported.

Some 88 rescuers and 16 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including demining crews, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #attacks

MORE ABOUT

16:24 29.05.2025
In Kharkiv region, serviceman of regional TCK receives serious injury as result of explosion of object near his car

In Kharkiv region, serviceman of regional TCK receives serious injury as result of explosion of object near his car

12:33 26.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims at sites of Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims at sites of Russian missile attack on Ukraine

18:24 23.05.2025
Occupiers hit Chuhuiv, woman killed – authorities

Occupiers hit Chuhuiv, woman killed – authorities

10:58 22.05.2025
Russia intensifying attacks in many directions – NSDC

Russia intensifying attacks in many directions – NSDC

16:22 21.05.2025
One civilian killed in airstrike in Kharkiv region – State Emergency Service

One civilian killed in airstrike in Kharkiv region – State Emergency Service

11:29 21.05.2025
Defense Forces repel 129 enemy attacks since day start

Defense Forces repel 129 enemy attacks since day start

11:36 08.05.2025
Ukraine’s army liberates forest massif north of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region from enemy

Ukraine’s army liberates forest massif north of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region from enemy

10:56 07.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Enemy attacks at night with four ballistic missiles, 142 drones: Woman, her son killed, seven wounded, incl four children

Zelenskyy: Enemy attacks at night with four ballistic missiles, 142 drones: Woman, her son killed, seven wounded, incl four children

18:41 06.05.2025
Rescuers evacuate 50 people from territory of Sumy region – SES

Rescuers evacuate 50 people from territory of Sumy region – SES

11:23 03.05.2025
Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv injure 51 civilians, including 2 minors

Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv injure 51 civilians, including 2 minors

HOT NEWS

Cabinet approves Ukraine's negotiating positions for Clusters 2, 6 within EU accession

Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week

Businessman Yaroslavsky's DCH Group announces searches by national police without court sanction

ZNPP remains on one power line for a record three weeks - Grossi

LATEST

Cabinet approves Ukraine's negotiating positions for Clusters 2, 6 within EU accession

Bundestag MP: SPD must abandon blocking possible Taurus supply to Ukraine

USA hopes for direct talks between Ukraine, Russia, has yet to decide on its participation in them – White House

UN: Instead of steps towards peace, we witness brutal surge in large-scale Russian attacks across Ukraine

US to UN Security Council: If Russia decides to continue war, we to consider abandoning our negotiating efforts, Putin must accept deal

Kellogg: Issue of non-expansion of NATO, incl Ukraine, is subject of discussion, concern for Russia

Invaders shell 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, two dead, five wounded

Defense Forces shoot down 56 out of 90 UAVs

Turkish FM to meet Zelenskyy, other officials in Ukraine

AMCU permits concentration of 100% of United Mining and Chemical Company's shares to NEQSOL Holding Cemin Ukraine LLC

AD
AD