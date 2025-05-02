Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:04 02.05.2025

Shmyhal: Necessary to sign technical agreements providing specific tools for partnership with USA

2 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on Friday approved the draft law on amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine on the implementation of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund, Taras Melnychuk, the permanent representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reported on Telegram on Thursday.

Opening the government meeting, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal called the signing of the agreement "a historic achievement that clearly fits into the broader program of strengthening Ukraine, ensuring peace and our security."

"Now it is important for us to continue legal and diplomatic work - to sign technical agreements that will provide specific tools for implementing partnership with the United States," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also expressed his belief that the agreement "will allow us to better protect the country here and now."

"To protect our sky better - thanks to American air defense systems. To protect our land better - thanks to modern weapons. This agreement is also a signal to the Kremlin regime that the United States remains with Ukraine and is ready to support us. And the reconstruction of Ukraine will be carried out together with those who are now helping us defend ourselves," Shmyhal added.

Tags: #shmyhal #united_states

