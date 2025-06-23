Ukraine receives $190 mln for recovery under DRIVE project - Shmyhal

Ukraine received $190 million for recovery initiatives under the DRIVE project jointly with the World Bank, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Its goal is to create sustainable infrastructure in difficult conditions. Financing in the form of a loan from the IBRD, provided with the support of the government of Japan, will be directed to the modernization of infrastructure, restoration of bridges, improvement of the transport system and development of the road industry," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.